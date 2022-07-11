Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Pushpa: The Rule is one of the most awaited movies from Tollywood. The humungous success of Pushpa: The Rise as a PAN India success has raised the expectation of fans who are much eagerly looking forward to the sequel. Farhadh Faasil as the antagonist in Pushpa‘s climax cliffhanger just added to the hype. It was recently reported that Pushpa 2 makers are leaving no stones unturned in making the sequel at par with Yash starrer action blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2. The success of RRR and KGF 2 has raised the bar and Indian filmmakers are focusing on the same. Pushpa 2 is being mounted at a large scale budget as the lead protagonist Allu Arjun himself has demanded a whopping Rs 90 crore along with share in the profits, according to a Great Andhra report.Also Read - Pushpa 2 Actor Rashmika Mandanna Aka Srivalli to Die in Film? Producer Reveals…

Pushpa: The Rule to be Made in Rs 350 Crore

Director Sukumar who settled for Rs 18 Crore for Pushpa: The Rise is now charging Rs 40 crore for Pushpa: The Rule as per the report. The report also suggests that a staggering Rs 50-75 crore is being accounted for the payment of other actors and technicians. The budget of Pushpa 2 is 350 crore, claims Great Andhra. Pushpa 2 begins August 2022 third week onwards. The pre-production is in progress. Pushpa: The Rule‘s budget seems to be at par with Prabhas’s Saaho and Baahubali films. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna Performs Pushpa’s Iconic ‘Jhukega Nahi’ Gesture, Video Viral

Pushpa is the story of a labourer named Pushpa who rises in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. Pushpa is up against not just the rival underworld but the police as well that is hell bent on bringing him down. Also Read - Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa 2' Shoot To Begin Soon- Deets Inside

For more updates on Pushpa 2, check out this space at India.com.