Home

Entertainment

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun’s Fiery Look in New Poster Storms The Internet, Fans go Bonkers – Check Reactions

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun’s Fiery Look in New Poster Storms The Internet, Fans go Bonkers – Check Reactions

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's fiery look in new poster is breaking the internet as netizens are hailing his fiery avatar.

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's Fiery Look in New Poster Storms The Internet, Fans go Bonkers - Check Reactions

Pushpa 2: It’s Pushpa day for Allu Arjun fans and internet is going berserk post the pre-teaser video from the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster. The makers recently released the video Where is Pushpa? and captioned the post as “The #HuntForPushpa ends and ‘– WhereisPushpa Happy Birthday to Icon Star @alluarjun #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #WhereIsPushpa?#Pushpa2TheRule,” tagging @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial.” The fans were all excited to see the glimpse of one of the most awaited action-thrillers. The producers were successful in starting a social media campaign Where is Pushpa? as it created a lot of buzz. Now, the actor has unveiled his new look from the film and netizens are thrilled to see his new avatar.

ALLU ARJUN HAILED FOR PUSHPA 2 FIRST LOOK

Allu Arjun captioned his post as “#Pushpa2TheRule Begins!!!” The actor donned a saree, decked himself in jewellery and wore a lemon garland as he held a gun in his hand in the viral poster. Disha Patani commented “🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Farzi actor Raashi Khanna wrote “Woahhhhh!!!🔥🔥” Regina Cassandra, known for playing Mrinalini Sarabhai in Rocket Boys 2 commented “🤌🏽,” while Huma Qureshi dropped a “🔥” emoji. Fans went bonkers over Allu Arjun’s fiery look and hailed his versatility.

You may like to read

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO ALLU ARJUN’S LOOK FROM PUSHPA 2:

Man of Dedication And Commitment, Wishing Indian Icon Star @alluarjun Garu A Very Happy Birthday ! All the Very Best For#Pushpa2TheRule #HappyBirthdayAlluarjun pic.twitter.com/kYMiZmYXjc — Trends Brahmi ™ (@Trends4Brahmi) April 7, 2023

Aaa guts ki hatsoff @alluarjun 🛐🔥#Pushpa2TheRule First Look Getting Tremendous Response From The Film Fraternity & Critics.. ♥️ Only TFI Star Hero Who Have The Guts To Transform Into A Look Like This 🙏#PushpaTheRule #Pushpa2 #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/izsJljbWXR — Adopted Son Of Kerala (@ASOKERALA) April 7, 2023

2M Likes in 1Hr 29Mins 🔥🔥💥 Fastest 2M Liked Post ever in Instagram (South India) bhAAi @alluarjun 🔥🔥💥🙏#Pushpa2TheRule pic.twitter.com/13qmFrLswB — Hemanth Kiara #CSK 🦁 (@ursHemanthRKO) April 7, 2023

Allu Arjun is the sole actor in entire India officially recognized for his audacity to undertake any role, pan India actors made by Raja mouli but self made pan India star made by BUNNY itself, we can conclude every one living in AA era🤙#Pushpa2TheRule#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/9mkLtN52L6 — Sreekanth Reddy ❣️ (@YoursAlwaysSree) April 7, 2023

AA’LL TIME RECORD for Indian actor 💥 FASTEST 1M likes on insta #Pushpa2TheRule – 33Mins 👑 For any post ✅

For any movie post ✅

For any Movie FirstLook ✅@alluarjun RULING 🛐#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/mWrbqfBnyG — Trends Allu Arjun ™ (@TrendsAlluArjun) April 7, 2023

2M Likes in 1Hr 29Mins 🔥🔥💥 Fastest 2M Liked Post ever in Instagram (South India) bhAAi @alluarjun 🔥🔥💥🙏#Pushpa2TheRule pic.twitter.com/csDckHP4NM — TelanganaAlluArjunFC™ (@TelanganaAAFc) April 7, 2023

The Sukumar directorial will release around 2023 or 2024 in theatres. The official date has so far not been announced by the makers. Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, and Jagadeesh play crucial roles in the film. The movie has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.