Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun’s Leaked Photo in Saree Goes Viral, Internet Gets Goosebumps – See PIC

Pushpa 2: A recent picture of Allu Arjun in a blue coloured saree went viral from the sets of director Sukumar's film - Here's how the internet reacted!

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, who is shooting for ‘Pushpa: The Rule‘, has been trending on X (formerly known as Twitter) after a leaked picture from the shooting spot surfaced online. In the photo, Arjun can be seen dressed in ‘Gangamma Thalli’ avatar, which was shared in the first-look poster as well. He was dressed as a woman because he was allegedly participating in the Tirupatian rite known as ‘Gangamma Talli Jathara.’ For the unversed, this rite is celebrated for a week each year. On the last day, men don feminine attire and make an appearance as Gangamma.

‘Pushpa 2‘s’ producers shared the poster to reaffirm the movie’s release date. Director Sukumar’s film will make a grand release on August 15 in different languages. The makers of the film confirmed the release date via a special poster. The caption read, “200 DAYS for Pushpa Raj to begin his RULE 🔥🔥 #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024 (sic).”

Pushpa 2 Release Date:

‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ directed by Sukumar, debuted in theatres in December 2021 and quickly rose to the top of the box office that year. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil play key parts in the movie in addition to Allu Arjun. Devi Sri Prasad, a National Award winner, wrote the music for the movie.

