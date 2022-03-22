Pushpa 2: It’s been three months to Pushpa: The Rise, and its fever is still on with the viral dialogues and songs being used in parties, Instagram reels and TikTok. The Allu Arjun starrer became an instant hit with fans obsessing over the movie especially for its item song Oo Antava by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The audience is looking forward to its 2nd instalment. But, do you know Samantha may not be there in Pushpa 2? There are reports doing rounds on the internet that Samantha will be replaced by Disha Patani, who was first offered Oo Antava. Disha had rejected the item song.Also Read - Mumbai Police Band Plays Pushpa Viral Song Srivalli, Impresses Social Media Users | Watch

It is being said that it is Pushpa director Sukumar's decision to bring this change in Pushpa 2. Fans are going to miss Samantha's performance in Pushpa 2 or Pushpa: The Rule.

Pushpa: The Rise made amazing records at the Box Office and also went on to garner immense appreciation for its starcast – Allu Arjun, Rashmika and Fahad Fasil among others. Rashmika had once initially had said that the makers are all geared up to begin Pushpa: The Rule and she couldn't be more excited to join the sets again. She also revealed that the makers are trying to release the film in December this year.

During a media interaction at the Critics Choice Awards, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she was overwhelmed with the kind of response she received for her special song ‘Oo Antava’ from Pushpa: The Rise. “I cannot explain the kind of love people are showering on me. I didn’t expect ‘Oo Antava’ to be such a hit pan-India,” Samantha said. She further added, “Not just Telugu audiences, people around the country have forgotten the other movies I have done, but recognise me for Oo Antava now.”

Well, what are your thoughts on seeing Disha Patani in Pushpa 2? Comment down below.