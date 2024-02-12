Home

Pushpa 2 LEAKED Video: Rashmika Mandanna Looks Stunning as Srivalli in Red Saree And Tons of Swag – Watch

Pushpa 2 LEAKED Video: The excitement for director Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule‘ is at an all-time high. Pushpa 2, the action-thriller film starring Allu Arjun is scheduled to premiere on August 15 of this year. The cast and crew are leaving no stone unturned to make the action-thriller bigger and better. The film from 2021 received high praise from both reviewers and audiences because of its gripping plot and the massy roles. As anticipation for the film heightens, another look from the sets of Pushpa 2 has emerged on social media. After Allu Arjun’s blue saree look went viral, Rashmika Mandanna’s goofy video in a red silk saree gained prominence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna’s Team Account (@allabout_rashmika)

Pushpa 2: The Rule is prepared to continue just where the last section ended. In addition to Allu Arjun, Rashmika, and Fahadh Faasil, other notable actors in the movie include Jagapathi Babu, Jagadish Prathap Bandari, Prakash Raj, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

