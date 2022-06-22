Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is pairing won accolades by their die-hard fans as their action-drama became a blockbuster creating box office milestones giving touch challenge to Bollywood masala entertainers. Pushpa fans were super excited about the sequel Pushpa: The Rule as Farhadh Fassil will be the arch villain in the second installment. Pushpa 2 fans however, had been disappointed as soon as the rumours of Rashmika’s character Srivalli went viral on the internet. Pushpa: The Rule producer Y Ravi Shankar has however, denied the reports and termed them baseless in his latest interaction. Pushpa: The Rule producer Y Ravi also stated that it is false news.Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu Breaks Silence on Being Accused of Spreading Rumours About Naga Chaitanya: 'Grow Up...'

Srivalli Not Dying in Pushpa: The Rule

Rashmika as Srivalli dying in Pushpa: The Rule has been said to be untrue by Y Ravi as he mentioned that nobody knows anything about Pushpa: The Rule yet and Srivalli won't die. Y Ravi told, "That's (the reports) all trash. This is all nonsense. Until now we didn't hear the story to be fair and frank, so it's not like that, and all these are speculations. At this point of time you write anything on that film, no one knows anything about that, so they believe in it. This is being carried by other websites and TV channels also, but it's false news."

Pushpa: The Rule directed by Sukumar is set to release in December 2022, according to reports. Fans are excited about the sequel’s premise that was set in the climax of Pushpa: The Rise. Fahadh Faasil plays a police officer who seeks revenge from Pushpa aka Allu Arjun.



