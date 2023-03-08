Home

Pushpa 2: Sai Pallavi recently joined Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's noir-actioner as netizens went bonkers about the stellar cast. - Check Reactions

Pushpa 2: Sai Pallavi, who mesmerized fans with her acting prowess in the Tamil Legal-Drama Gargi (2022) has brought a Holi surprise for her fans. And what could be a better day than International Women’s Day 2023 and Holi falling on the same day. The actor might be seen in Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rule. Sai is known for playing strong female characters in films like Shyam Singha Roy. The actor played a Devadasi from 1960s West Bengal in the period-drama love story. Her performance in the Telugu movie opposite Nani was hailed by the audiences. Now, as per multiple media sources, it is being speculated that Sai will play a crucial role in Allu and Rashmika’s crime-actioner.

SAI PALLAVI TO BE PAIRED OPPOSITE FAHADH FAASIL IN PUSHPA 2:

Although, there hasn’t been any official confirmation yet, Sai might be paired opposite the main antagonist Fahadh Faasil in Pushpa sequel, as reported by Hindustan Times. The actor who has an extended cameo in Pushpa: The Rule, will join the sets in the next schedule. It is expected that the Gargi actor will finish her portion in a week’s time. Reacting to the same her fans went bonkers. Sai’s addition to the stellar cast has made all Pushpa fans much-more excited about the upcoming action-saga based on Sandalwood smuggling.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO SAI PALLAVI JOINING PUSHPA 2 CAST:

#AlluArjun #SaiPallavi ❤️❤️#PushpaTheRule gets bigger and better day by day.. #SaiPallavi joins the cast with Allu Arjun, Rashmika & FaFa pic.twitter.com/XdjCD8r2sT — D P V E U (@DPVEU_) March 8, 2023

#PushpaTheRule gets bigger and better day by day.. #SaiPallavi joins the cast with Allu Arjun, Rashmika & FaFa pic.twitter.com/W8vOp8fPzp — Newsgauge (@Arundukes) March 8, 2023

Sai will also be seen next in an untitled Tamil film co-starring Sivakarthikeyan.

