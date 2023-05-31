Pushpa 2 Team Meets With Road Accident, Crew Members Sustain Injuries

Home

Pushpa 2's several crew members have sustained severe injuries in a road accident. While others have suffered minor injuries.

In a shocking turn of events, the highly anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, has been marred by a tragic road accident involving members of the film’s team. The incident took place when the crew was traveling in a bus that collided with another bus in Narketpally, Nalgonda district, Telangana. Reports suggest that several crew members have sustained severe injuries, while others have suffered minor injuries. The injured individuals were promptly rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The details surrounding the accident are still scarce, and there has been no official statement from the film’s makers regarding the incident.

Fans and well-wishers are anxiously awaiting further updates on the condition of the injured and hoping for their swift recovery.

The incident has cast a shadow over the excitement and anticipation surrounding Pushpa 2, leaving fans concerned for the well-being of the team members involved.

Pushpa 2, a film written and directed by Sukumar, is a collaboration between Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. The movie features the acclaimed actor Allu Arjun in the lead role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Notable actors such as Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, and others will also play significant roles in the film. Recent rumors suggest that Sai Pallavi may have also joined the cast.

