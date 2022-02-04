Bengaluru: Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun, who is currently basking in the success of Pushpa: The Rise, recently paid a visit to late beloved Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s home in Bengaluru on Thursday. He met the late Power star’s family and paid his homage to the late actor. Allu Arjun spoke to members of the late actor’s family, his brother Shivarajkumar and his wife. Pictures from the meeting have surfaced on social media and have going viral. Allu Arjun took to Twitter on Thursday to pen a heartfelt tribute to the late actor. In the picture, he is shown showering flowers on the portrait of Puneeth Rajkumar. Along with it, Allu Arjun wrote: “My humble respects to Puneeth Garu. My respect to Rajkumar garu’s family, friends, well-wishers and fans.”Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Imitates Allu Arjun's Hook Step From Srivalli Song, People Call Her a Cutie | Watch

Puneeth Rajkumar succumbed to a massive cardiac arrest on October 29, 2021. The Kannada actor and host was only 46-years-old when he died after suffering a major heart attack. He died at Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru. His eyes were donated just like his father, Dr Rajkumar. Many of his followers were shocked to learn of his death. He was known for his roles in films such as Power and Yuvarathnaa. The actor was quite often complimented for being physically active and healthy.

Coming back to Allu Arjun, his popularity have created a whole new definition of a superstar in a true sense. After the success of Pushpa: The Rise, the actor's style has been spread all over the world, be it his dance or dialogues from the film, every small thing from the film has a separate fan base.