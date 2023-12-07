Home

Pushpa Actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari Arrested in Suicide Case, Girlfriend’s Family Alleges Harassment

Actor Jagadeesh Prathap who plays an important role in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise has been arrested by the Hyderabad police in relation to his girlfriend's suicide case.

Hyderabad: Actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Allu Arjun’s best friend in Pushpa: The Rise, has been arrested by Hyderabad Police. The actor has been questioned for allegedly abetting the suicide of his girlfriend. He reportedly had a live-in relationship with the girl and her family has now accused him of harassing and blackmailing her. As per a report published in Times of India, the police have found evidence proving that he took photos and videos of his girlfriend with a friend on November 27 to blackmail her later which eventually forced her to end her life. We, however, can’t confirm the integrity of the report yet.

The report further alleged that Jagadeesh would threaten his girlfriend and they were in a toxic relationship. On Wednesday, the Panjagutta Police arrested the actor on the same charges under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code which deals with abetment to suicide. Neither the actor nor the deceased family has released any official statement on the matter.

This report is being updated with the latest developments in the case.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families. These services are free and confidential.

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.)

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.

