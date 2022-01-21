Mumbai: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has been winning hearts of the audience with his latest outing Pushpa: The Rise. He has not only grabbed limelight for his acting skills, but also for his dance steps in Srivalli and Oo Anatava. Pushpa’s songs have a craze and celebrities are also seen dancing to the chartbusters, recreating the iconic steps. We can see that the Pushpa fever is not going down anytime soon. The phrases used by Allu Arjun like ‘Thaggede Le’ and ‘Jhukega Nahi’ has become a huge phenomenon. Meanwhile, we all are going crazy for Allu, he is having an amazing time in Goa with his wife Sneha Reddy, kids Arha and Ayaan and friends.Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Kili Paul Lip-Syncs to Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' Dialogue, People Say 'You Rock Bro' | Watch

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha has shared a series of pics and videos from their Goa vacation. In the Instagram clip, Sneha shared pics from their trip and they can be seen chilling in Goa, enjoying late night parties and having a great time. While sharing the video, Sneha wrote, "Here's to the nights that turned into mornings, and the friends that turned into family #goa #2021."

Watch Allu Arjun enjoying in Goa with his family:

Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar and starring Rashmika Mandanna premiered on December 17, 2021. It has since rocked the box office globally, becoming a bonafide superhit in all domestic and international markets. As per several trade analysts, Pushpa is officially being dubbed a blockbuster money-spinner and game-changer. The movie successfully performed at the ticket counters even four weeks after its release. Despite the Omicron concern, ‘Pushpa‘ is the only film that is successfully screened across India, reviving numerous theatres that had closed owing to a lack of footfalls.