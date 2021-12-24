Pushpa beats KGF at Box Office: Despite facing tough competition from Spider-Man: No Way Home, Pushpa: The Rise Part I won over Box Office and registered a massive collection in its week one. The Hindi version of the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has garnered Rs 26.89 crore (nett) after its seven days at the Box Office. While its collection on the weekdays is a total surprise, Pushpa has also done the unthinkable by beating the week one collection of the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 1.Also Read - Akshay Kumar Congratulates Allu Arjun For Pushpa’s Massive Success, Here's What he Wrote

The Hindi version of the Yash starrer was at Rs 21.45 crore (nett) after its 7-day run at the Box Office which is Rs 5.44 crore less than what Pushpa has earned with its Hindi version in the first week. The collections of Pushpa become even more special since the film has been released in the COVID times with 50 per cent capacity in Maharashtra and almost no promotion for the Hindi audience.

Check out the detailed week one Box Office breakup of Allu Arun’s Pushpa: The Rise Part I (Hindi)

Friday: Rs 3.33 crore

Saturday: Rs 3.79 crore

Sunday: Rs 5.56 crore

Monday: Rs 3.70 crore

Tuesday: Rs 3.60 crore

Wednesday: Rs 3.53 crore

Thursday: Rs 3.38 crore

Total: Rs 26.89 crore

Here’s the detailed Box Office breakup of KGF: Chapter 1 – Hindi version in its first week:

Friday: Rs 2.10 crore

Saturday: Rs 3.00 crore

Sunday: Rs 4.10 crore

Monday: Rs 2.90 crore

Tuesday: Rs 4.35 crore (Christmas)

Wednesday: Rs 2.60 crore

Thursday: Rs 2.40 crore

Total: Rs 21.45 crore

Another important thing to be noted is that KGF raked in Rs 4.35 crore on its first Tuesday with a Christmas holiday while Pushpa is expected to gain even higher than KGF: Chapter 1 on Saturday which is the Christmas holiday this year. However, with 83 hitting the screens today, the film’s pace will definitely be deterred. The Telugu version of the Ranveer Singh starrer has got around 137 screens, while the Tamil version has been released on 184 screens, followed by 13 screens for Malayalam, and 33 screens for its Kannada version. The presence of 83 in the South circuit is expected to hamper Pushpa’s run. It will now be interesting to see if Pushpa (Hindi) is able to surpass the KGF‘s (Hindi) lifetime run at the Box Office.

