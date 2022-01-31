Telugu star Rashmika Mandanna, who’s basking in the success of Pushpa – The Rise, has one more reason to celebrate now. The Hindi dubbed version of her Kannada film, Pogaru, has crossed 200 million views on YouTube in just a few months. This is not the first time that Rashmika has crossed the milestone on the video streaming platform. The Hindi version of her blockbuster film, Dear Comrade, has also crossed 300 million views on YouTube, apart from her two songs, Inkem Inkem from Geetha Govindam, and Karabuu from Pogaru, both crossing the 200 million views mark.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Shamita Shetty Grooves To Pushpa’s Saami Saami With Raqesh Bapat, Excited Much?

With Pushpa enjoying unprecedented success in all the five languages it was released in, Rashmika has earned the sobriquet of National Crush. Her song, Saami Saami from Pushpa has become a global rage, leaving the audiences eager to savour her Bollywood releases.

Mission Majnu and Good Bye are her two major Bollywood projects slated for release this year.