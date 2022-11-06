Pushpa Fame Sukumar And The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri Team-up For a PAN India Project? – Here’s What we Know

Pushpa director Sukumar and The Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri are teaming-up for a yet-to-be announced grand project.

Pushpa Fame Sukumar And The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri Team-up For a PAN India Project? - Here's What we Know

Pushpa And The Kashmir Files Makers Team-up: Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files redefined the narrative of Indian cinema and storytelling. Sukumar’s Telugu crime-action-thriller and Vivek’s Hindi social-drama based on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits were well received by the audiences. Both films created a new box office milestone in Tollywood and Bollywood. The co-producer of The Kashmir Files Abhishek Agrawal set a new benchmark for success as he also produced Karthikeya 2 that outperformed star-studded Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. The common aspect between Vivek, Sukumar and Abhishek is their investment in projects that celebrate India’s culture and grassroot realities.

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI PLANNING A PAN INDIA PROJECT?

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri truly turned all the charts with his fearless and visionary style of filmmaking with The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files. His work in Indian cinema has been noteworthy and made waves nationwide, winning him a lot of audiences and critical acclamation. The filmmaker recently dropped a hint at his upcoming big collaboration as he met the Pushpa director Sukumar along with The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Agrawal. While taking to his social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared a picture with Pushpa director Sukumar and the producer of ‘The Kashmir Files, Abhishek Agrawal. He further jotted down the caption writing – “Uniting India with cinema. Details soon. Guess?Sukumar (Director, #Pushpa) + Abhishek Agrawal (Producer, #TheKashmirFiles) + Yours Truly (#TheKashmirFiles)”

This has certainly come as a big surprise for the whole nation that these three popular people have come together for a project which is in itself big news.

Vivek is currently busy with his next The Delhi Files, while Sukumar is working on Pushpa: The Rule starring Allu Arjun, Farhadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna.

For more updates, check out this space at India.com.