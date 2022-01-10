Pushpa Hindi on Amazon Prime: Here’s when and where you can watch Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise in Hindi. As Pushpa’s Hindi version collects over Rs 80 crores at the box office, the makers decided to release the film on OTT. However, rest of the languages – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, were released a few weeks back but Pushpa in Hindi was not available. Fans in North, West and East India were waiting for the announcement on Pushpa Hindi and today, Prime Video announced the date and time – and that is 14th January 2022, Friday, 12 am. Mark your calendar guys!Also Read - Pushpa Reaches Rs 325 Crore Worldwide And Collects Rs 80 Crore in Hindi - Check Detailed Box Office Report

Amazon Prime Video took to Instagram to make an announcement about it. They posted, "The fire is going to burn brighter! Watch #PushpaOnPrime in Hindi, Jan 14 @alluarjunonline #FahadhFaasil @rashmika_mandanna @dhananjaya_ka @suniltollywood #AjayGhosh #RaoRamesh @og_jagadeesh_prathap @iam_shatru @itsme_anasuya @actorshritej @mimegopi_off @brahms25 @aryasukku @mythriofficial #MuttamsettyMedia."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Pushpa: The Rise was released in theaters on December 17 and entered the fourth week with tremendous numbers. The film’s collections once again saw a jump in the fourth weekend. After 1.95 cr nett on 4th Friday, It had made 2.56 crores on the 23rd day, that is on Saturday and 3.48 cr on Sunday, which makes the total collection of the film 80.48 crores in Hindi. In the fourth weekend, Pushpa has made a great worldwide collection of about Rs 325 crores and the Hindi version’s net collection has crossed 80 crores.

#Pushpa is a one-horse race… Proves, yet again, *well-made* mass entertainers remain No. 1 genre in #India… #Sooryavanshi and now #PushpaHindi revive Tier-2, Tier-3 biz during pandemic era… [Week 4] Fri 1.95 cr, Sat 2.56 cr, Sun 3.48 cr. Total: ₹ 80.48 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/tmILHDpk8c — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 10, 2022



