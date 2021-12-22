Pushpa Box Office new records: The Hindi version of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa continues to do its fantastic run at the Box Office. The film that surprised the audience with its Monday collection has done terrific business on its first Tuesday as well. This is truly unexpected and quite opposite of the trend that rarely sees a film’s weekday collection bigger than the weekend collection.Also Read - Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Record: After a Terrific Monday, Rs 150 cr in Week 1 Looks Like a Cakewalk

Pushpa Hindi earned Rs 4.05 crore on Tuesday, which is higher than its Friday earning. The total collection of the Hindi version of the film so far is Rs 20.14 crore. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna Gives a Glimpse of Her Laser Treatment on Arms, Says 'It’s Not Easy To Be An Actor'

Check out the detailed Box Office break up of Pushpa (Hindi) so far:

Friday – Rs 3.11 crore

Saturday – Rs 3.55 crore

Sunday – Rs 5.18 crore

Monday – Rs 4.25 crore

Tuesday – Rs 4.05 crore

Total: Rs 20.15 crore Also Read - Pushpa vs KGF: Allu Arjun's Film Beats Yash Starrer at Box Office - Check Detailed Report

#Pushpa is all FIRE… Proves all calculations/estimations wrong… Day 5 higher than Day 1, 2, TERRIFIC HOLD… Mass circuits unstoppable… Shows increased at multiplexes… Fri 3.11 cr, Sat 3.55 cr, Sun 5.18 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 4.05 cr. Total: ₹ 20.14 cr. #India biz. #PushpaHindi pic.twitter.com/5nxIV8bcAF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2021

Pushpa beats KGF: Chapter 1 at Box Office

Pushpa has emerged as the biggest opener at the Box Office for Allu Arjun in the Hindi circuits. The film’s collection is even higher when compared to KGF: Chapter 1 Hindi version at the ticket window. The latter released in the pre-COVID era and impressed the Hindi language audience with a collection of Rs 12.1 crore after its four-day run at the ticket window. Pushpa Hindi, on the other hand, collected Rs 16.09 crore within four days of its release. The Prashanth Neel-directorial collected Rs 44.42 crore with its Hindi version in the lifetime run.

The first week for the film ended up at Rs 21.45 crore (nett). Now it’s interesting to see if Pushpa (Hindi) can beat the first-week collection of KGF Hindi. The trend that the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has set at the Box Office promises a bigger lifetime total than KGF (Hindi). The film’s Tuesday collection has surprised beating the biggest of the trade analysts and beating KGF: Chapter 1 (Hindi) business doesn’t seem a task now. What do you think?

Watch this space for all the latest updates on Pushpa Box Office!