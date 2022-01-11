Pushpa Hindi Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun’s latest film Pushpa: The Rise released on December 17, has been hitting all the right chords at box office. The Hindi version of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has garnered Rs 100 crore after its four weeks’ run at the ticket window. The film’s collection during the weekdays is incredible and quite rare for any film, COVID or no COVID. After the fourth weekend, Pushpa has made a great worldwide collection of about Rs 325 crores and the Hindi version’s net collection has crossed 100 crores.Also Read - Pushpa Hindi on Amazon Prime: Know Date, Time of Allu Arjun- Rashmika Mandanna Starrer

Pushpa: The Rise is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in four languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Now, the OTT giant will release the Hindi version of Pushpa on January 14. According to a fan page, Pushpa crossed “100Cr Gross alone in NORTH INDIA . 5th south film to hit 100cr mark in north belt. 🙌 Without solid promotions BOX OFFICE Arachakam with debut pan india film 💥” Also Read - Pushpa Reaches Rs 325 Crore Worldwide And Collects Rs 80 Crore in Hindi - Check Detailed Box Office Report

PHENOMENAL!!🙏#PushpaTheRise crossed 100Cr Gross alone in NORTH INDIA . 5th south film to hit 100cr mark in north belt. 🙌 Without solid promotions BOX OFFICE Arachakam with debut pan india film 💥 H A I L K I N G @alluarjun 👑#PushpaBoxOffice #Pushpa pic.twitter.com/OIXRBBEv5F — Trends Allu Arjun ™ (@TrendsAlluArjun) January 11, 2022

According to Box Office Biz, the actioner has grossed over Rs 326 crore worldwide with a share of Rs 176 crore by the end of 23 days. Their tweet read, “#Pushpa grossed around Rs 326.6cr worldwide with a share of Rs 176.6cr in 23 Days. 23 Days India Nett: Rs 250.3cr #PushpaOnPrime #PushpaHindi #PushpaTheRise (sic).”