Pushpa Box Office News: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa is doing the unthinkable at the Box Office. The film is raking in good money despite all the challenges including the COVID-related restrictions in the country. The Hindi version of the film hasn’t stopped flying. In fact, its performance has only increased from day one. So much so that the film’s 17th day business at the Box Office is higher than its opening which is a rare trend and a totally surprising one as per most trade analysts.Also Read - Allu Arjun Breaks Silence on Pushpa Hindi's Surprising Performance And Box Office Records: 'Never Underestimate Possibilities'

Pushpa (Hindi) had opened at Rs 3.33 crore in December last year while its 17th-day collection, the third Sunday stands at Rs 6.25 crore. The film has established a magical pace at the Box Office despite finding a strong opponent in Spider-Man: No Way Home and 83 that hit the theatres as the big Christmas Day release in India. Also Read - Pushpa Beats KGF: Chapter 1 in Week 1, Christmas Holiday to Boost Earnings - Check Detailed Box Office Report

Check out the entire Box Office break up of Pushpa’s Hindi version so far:

Friday: Rs 3.33 crore

Saturday: Rs 3.79 crore

Sunday: Rs 5.56 crore

Monday: Rs 3.70 crore

Tuesday: Rs 3.60 crore

Wednesday: Rs 3.53 crore

Thursday: Rs 3.38 crore

Week 1: Rs 26.89 crore Also Read - Pushpa Hindi Does The Unthinkable at Box Office, Allu Arjun's Film is Beyond Any Trend, Any Record Now

Friday: Rs 2.31 crore

Saturday: Rs 3.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 4.25 crore

Monday: Rs 2.75 crore

Tuesday: Rs 2.50 crore

Wednesday: Rs 2.40 crore

Thursday: Rs 2.24 crore

Week 2: Rs 47.09 crore

Friday: Rs 3.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 6.10 crore

Sunday: Rs 6.25 crore

Total: Rs 62.94 crore

The film is setting new benchmarks at the Box Office with all the new theatre restrictions that have come into place, especially in Delhi where theatres have been shut down until further notice, and Maharashtra where the films were released at 50 per cent occupancy in the first place. Pushpa (Hindi) has collected Rs 62.94 crore after 17 days at Box Office.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home has crossed Rs 200 crore in India. The Marvel film has emerged as the third biggest Hollywood film in India in terms of its Box Ofice business by collecting Rs 202.34 crore. The first two films are Avengers: Endgame at Rs 367.43 crore and Avengers: Infinity War at Rs 228.50 crore.

