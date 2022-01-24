Mumbai: Pushpa: The Rise has been getting immense love from the world for Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna’s kick-ass performance, dialogues and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s sizzling dance moves on Oo Antava song. The latest celeb who is tripping on this item number ‘Oo Antava Oo Antava’ is Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar. The gorgeous singer is in Dubai at present and couldn’t control herself to show her love for Allu Arjun starrer. On her Instagram, Neha uploaded a video where she can be seen dancing on the beach in a green dress and sunglasses.Also Read - Liger: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Set Screens on Fire in New Dancer Number After Oo Antava?

Neha lip-synched the song and showed her sensuous moves while lying on the beach. She wrote, “Loved the movie Pushpa, performances and its music, thought this is the least I can do to show my appreciation! #NehaKakkar.” She asked her fans to watch her entire dance performance on her YouTube channel.” Also Read - Urfi Javed Flaunts Her Moves On Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava', Fans Say 'Real Song Me Apko Hona Tha'

Watch the video of Neha Kakkar here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu Vacays In Switzerland, Shares Her Thrilling Skiing Experience

Neha Kakkar’s bother Tony Kakkar appreciated her dance and wrote, “You are One in a billion Nehu ♥️🙌🏼 Nailed it 🔥🔥”. Rohan Preet Singh wrote, “My super talented hottie with fire emojis”.

Starring Allu Arjun and Samantha, Oo Antava..Oo Oo Antava is sung by Indravathi Chauhan with music is given by Devi Sri Prasad while lyrics are written by Chandrabose. The Hindi version of the song Oo Bolega ya Oo Oo Bolega, has been sung by Kanika Kapoor.