Pushpa Opening Weekend Box Office: Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has crossed Rs 150 crore at Box Office worldwide and it’s trending on number 3 at the international Box Office. The film, which has received good word of mouth from the audience at the Box Office, stands at USD 21 million (Rs 159 crore) in its opening weekend. The Sukumar directorial has registered a good collection in India considering the audience seems obsessed with the Spider-Man: No Way Home-wave in theatres.Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Doing Item Number With Allu Arjun in Pushpa: My God it Was Tiring

Pushpa trends big at international Box Office

While Spider-Man: No Way Home is trending on top at the international Box Office with a collection of USD 587 million, Sheep Without a Shepherd 2 is on the second spot with USD 54 million. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the breakup of the international Box Office and wrote, “Pushpa lands in Global Box Office Top 3 for the weekend ending Dec 19th… A Remarkable Achievement… 1. Spider-Man No Way Home- USD 587 Million 2. Sheep Without A Shepherd 2 – USD 54 Million 3. Pushpa – USD 21 Million (sic).” Also Read - Allu Arjun's Pushpa Creates Havoc at Box Office, Enters Rs 100 Crore Club Within 2 Days

Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Christmas-Ready With Her Dogs, Listens To ‘Last Christmas I Gave You My Heart’

Pushpa Box Office Update: All set to become Allu Arjun’s biggest movie ever

Pushpa has also emerged as the biggest opener for Allu Arjun in India with the Hindi version of the film raking in Rs 12 crore in its opening weekend. Here’s the break up of the Hindi version of Pushpa in its first weekend at the Box Office:

Friday: Rs 3 crore

Saturday: Rs 4 crore

Sunday: Rs 5 crore

Total: Rs 12 crore

The film’s performance is being considered big here because of how it wasn’t a well-promoted film and faced tough competition from Spider-Man: No Way Home at the Box Office. Pushpa also surpassed Sooryavanshi’s opening-day collection at the Box Office by collecting Rs 50 crore on Friday. The shows began as early as 4 am on many South Indian screens. The film is doing on its first Monday as well. It is expected to be the biggest film of Allu Arjun’s career so far. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Pushpa: The Rise Part I!