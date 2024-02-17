Pushpa Part 3 Confirmed: Allu Arjun Drops Exciting News On Third Part of Pushpa’s Sequel

Home

Allu Arjun recently dropped the exciting news a part three sequel of Pushpa. Allu Arjun is currently working on the part two of Pushpa, which is expected to release on August 15, 2024.

Mumbai: Actor Allu Arjun who is widely regarded for his exceptional role in his franchise movie Pushpa has been making headlines quite frequently. From dropping new looks of his Pushpa Part Two, The Telugu actor recently dropped another exciting piece of news for his fans where he confirmed the Pushpa Part Three will be released. Currently, Allu Arjun is busy working on the second part of his sequel of Pushpa which is expected to hit theaters on August 2024.

Allu Arjun Confirms Pushpa Part Three Says, ‘It Will Be Exciting’

A news report by siasat.com mentioned Allu Arjun’s statement where he claimed, “You can definitely expect part three, we do want to make it a franchise and we have exciting ideas for the lineup (sic).” In 2021, Pushpa: The Rise was both written and directed by Sukumar. The film became a huge success and dominated the box office. Currently, the filming of Pushpa 2 is in progress.

Pusha Part Two Updates: Allu Arjun’s Movie To Release On THIS Date

Allu Arjun’s health issues caused a temporary halt in shooting in November 2023, but production later resumed. Allu Arjun revealed his first-look poster for Pushpa 2 last year, showcasing him in a saree with blue and red face paint. Subsequently, the look poster for Fahadh Faasil’s character was also unveiled. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Rashmika Mandanna’s look poster. The highly anticipated movie is expected to hit theaters on August 15, 2024, on the occasion of Independence Day in India.

Take a look at Allu Arjun’s New Look at Pusha Part Two:

Rasmika Mandanna Teases Pushpa Part Two ‘Will Be So Much Bigger and Better’

During a conversation with the media house Pinkvilla, the Animal actress revealed exciting details about Pushpa Part Two. The actress added, “I can promise you that Pushpa 2 is going to be so much bigger. We gave some madness in the first film, in part 2, we know we have a responsibility because people have so much expectation from the film. We are constantly and consciously trying to deliver that (sic).”

Rashmika Mandanna further added, “I just shot for a song for Pushpa 2 and I was just like, ‘How are you guys thinking about this?’ Everyone is so driven to make a good film. All of us have gone all out and are enjoying the process. It’s a story that has no end, you can lead it any which way. It is fun (sic).”

Are you excited for the release of Pushpa Part Three? What are your thoughts on Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated film will be loved by the audience? Stay tuned for more more updates on Pushpa’s development

