New Delhi: The K-pop group BTS is widely loved across the world and even in India, these singers enjoy a massive fan following. Several celebrities have repeatedly expressed their love for BTS boys. Recent on the list is Pushpa: The Rise fame Rashmika Mandanna. Recently, Rashmika conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram when a fan asked if she also listens and dances to BTS songs. To this, the actor revealed that she does all this, but does not post on social media. "I listen.. I dance.. just don't post," Rashmika wrote.

Rashmika is an extremely popular south star and has worked in several films including Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam among others. However, her performance in Pushpa: The Rise won everyone's heart.

Rashmika is not the first Indian celebrity who has expressed her love for the K-pop group BTS. Several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Diljit Dosanjh and Gauahar Khan among others have expressed their love for BTS. However, the septet has never visited India. In 2020, the group said that they would travel to India once the pandemic is over.

Meanwhile, BTS members are currently on a short break. During this break time, the singers will prepare for their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’. Apart from this, BTS members will also prepare for their Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert which will take place in March 2022.

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.