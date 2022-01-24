Hyderabad: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise has become one of the biggest post-pandemic super hit movies. It has been ruling hearts and box office ever since its release. The movie has already crossed over Rs 300 crore box office collection. Even the Hindi version of the movie has crossed Rs 100 crore. While the blockbuster film is currently in its fifth week, it continues to break records.Also Read - After Pushpa’s Success, Allu Arjun Offered Whopping Rs 100 Crore For Atlee?

Now, Pushpa: The Rise has beaten SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali – The Beginning to become the ninth all-time highest fifth week grosser. With Rs 7.06 crore in its fifth week, Pushpa has surpassed Baahubali – The Beginning which had earned Rs 6.09 crore. Also Read - Viral Video: Sapna Choudhary Nails Allu Arjun's Dialogue From Pushpa, Delights Her Fans | Watch

The movie which tops the list of being highest grosser in its fifth week is Vicky Kaushal’s Uri – The Surgical Strike which collected Rs. 18.90 crore. It is followed by Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion with Rs. 11.78 crore, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior with Rs. 10.41 crore, Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots with Rs. 9.56 crore, Dangal that collected Rs. 8.95 crore, Kabir Singh Rs. 8.10 crore, Badhaai Ho that had collected Rs. 8 crore and Padmaavat with Rs. 7.54 crore. Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Dances to Pushpa Song Srivalli With Her Dad, Internet Hearts It | Watch

Meanwhile, talking about Pushpa, the movie presents Allu Arjun in and as ‘Pushpa’, an underdog who rises in the world of sandalwood smuggling. The movie is written and directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. It also marks the debut of the noted Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil in Telugu cinema.

