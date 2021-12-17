Pushpa: The Rise Leaked For Full HD Download: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa has been released in theatres on December 17 and on day 1 of its release. The film based on story of a lorry driver in Seshachalam forests of South India, is set in the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The Sukumar directorial has Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s special number and Fahadh Faasil’s intense role and not to forget Rashmika Mandanna’s de-glam look. Twitterati are all praise for Pushpa: The Rise. However, there is a sad news for the makers of Pushpa as the film gets leaked for full HD download on day 1 of the release. Allu Arjun’s film has become the latest victim of piracy. Pushpa has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other piracy based websites including movierulz. Unfortunately, the film’s sudden leak might affect its collection at the box office in India.Also Read - 'Unfortunate!' Allu Arjun Reacts as Fans Got Severly Injured at The Pushpa’s Pre-release Event

Pushpa: The Rise has been released in multiple languages. However, the Malayalam version was released on time and there is a delay of one day. The Malayalam version of Pushpa: The Rise will release now on December 18, 2021. Reportedly makers were unable to deliver the prints on time. The first reviews of Pushpa are out on Twitter and Instagram and Allu Arjun has won millions of hearts with his performance.

However, this is not the first time that a show has been leaked just hours after its release. Earlier, Money Heist season 5 volume 2 leaked online and films such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, Aarya 2, Tadap, Bob Biswas, Money Heist 5, Kurup, Annaatthe, Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Bhuj, Shershaah, The Family Man 2, also became the target of piracy sites.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)