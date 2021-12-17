Pushpa: The Rise is released! The Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer hit the big screen on December 17. The Sukumar directorial is based on story of a lorry driver in Seshachalam forests of South India, is set in the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Netizens watched first day, first show and shared their reviews on social media. Fans and critics cannot get over the powerful performance of Allu Arjun and declare the movie ‘blockbuster’. How can we skip Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s special number in the film? The hot sensation item number titled Oo Antava..Oo Oo Antava, is simply sensual and added the much-needed break in the monotonous screen play of the movie. The viewers danced inside the theatre on the foot-tapping number. Oo Antava is actually a crowd puller!Also Read - Pushpa: The Rise Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Netizens also praised Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil’s intense role in Pushpa. Also Read - 'Unfortunate!' Allu Arjun Reacts as Fans Got Severly Injured at The Pushpa’s Pre-release Event

Have a look at the Twitter reactions on Pushpa: The Rise:

#PushpaTheRise BLOCKBUSTER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Escapist cinema at its best… Aces: Allu Arjun’s power-packed act + Swag+ dazzling action pieces + stunning visual appeal + ample thrills, twists, suspense… Dear BO, get ready for the typhoon.#Pushpa #AlluArjun #PushpaReview pic.twitter.com/eg6Vz2Pwkt — SHARAD❤AKKI.PRABHAS ❤ DHF (@rebel_akki) December 17, 2021

Above Avg Second Half ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Content wise ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ but unfortunately the culprit is DSP who miserably failed to elevate V.good scenes whole through out BGM 👎👎 spoiled the #Pushpa party #Rashmika 👎👎🤡 Forget last 25 mins #PushpaTheRise #PushpaRaj #Pushpareview https://t.co/BKyaDKXEkf — VK (@vamsixplores) December 17, 2021

What are your thoughts about the film?