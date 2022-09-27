Pushpa: The Rule: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule is all set to recreate the grandeur and thrill as its shooting is about to commence. The sequel to the 2021 PAN India blockbuster will begin filming soon according to recent media sources. The Tollywood actioner is one of the most popular movies as it has the most viral memes on social media. The songs, dialogues and scenes from Pushpa are the most favourite trend among netizens. As Allu Arjun fans are eagerly waiting to witness the swag and heavy-duty-action once again, a Zee News report recently stated that the Pushpa 2 shooting will begin in October.Also Read - Shakuntalam Release Date Out: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Upcoming Movie to Release on THIS Date

PUSHPA 2 TEAM PREPPING FOR A GRAND ACTION-PACKED EXPERIENCE

The report mentioned that as per an insider, "Allu Arjun will start shooting for Pushpa 2 in the mid of October and his new look will be out soon. The star has been taking classes and has been preparing for Pushpa 2." Although there is no official confirmation on part of the makers who have been tight-lipped about Pushpa: The Rule. The Pushpa franchise is surely among the most hyped Tollywood franchise and the team is leaving no stones unturned to match up to the audiences expectations. Recently, it was reported that post the success of RRR and KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa: The Rule makers are working hard on the script, designing action sequences and the VFX in order to retain audience engagement.

Allu Arjun had recently represented India globally and he was chosen as the Grand Marshall in the annual Indian day parade in New York. His Pushpa character had also taken over the Ganesh Pandal during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Pushpa: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and is slated to release in 2023.

