Pushpa vs KGF Box Office: The Hindi version of Allu Arjun Pushpa: The Rise Part I has made some surprising collections at the Box Office. Without a lot of promotion, and buzz in the Hindi belt, the film has managed to collect Rs 16.09 crore within four days of its release. What is even more surprising is that it has beaten the four-day collection of the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 1 that opened at Rs 2.10 crore and ended up collecting Rs 12.1 crore at the Box Office after four days of its release.

Pushpa (Hindi) garnered Rs 11.84 crore in its first weekend while KGF (Hindi) had collected Rs 9.2 crore in its opening weekend. The latter was released in the pre-covid era with full capacity in the theatres while Pushpa is running with 50 per cent capacity in Maharashtra (one of the biggest circuits for the Hindi audience) amid the corona scare.

Check out the Box Office breakup of Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 Hindi version in India:

Friday: Rs 3.11 crore

Saturday: Rs 3.55 crore

Sunday: Rs 5.18 crore

Monday: Rs 4.25 crore

Total: Rs 16.09 crore

Here’s the Box Office breakup of the Hindi version of Yash starrer KGF:

Friday: Rs 2.10 crore

Saturday: Rs 3.00 crore

Sunday: Rs 4.10 crore

Monday: Rs 2.90 crore

Total: Rs 12.1 crore

The Prashanth Neel-directorial collected Rs 44.42 crore with its Hindi version in the lifetime run. The first week for the film ended up at Rs 21.45 crore (nett). Now it's interesting to see if Pushpa (Hindi) can beat the first-week collection of KGF Hindi. The trend that the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has set at the Box Office promises a bigger lifetime total than KGF (Hindi). The film's Monday collection surprised many as the film didn't see a big drop as compared to its weekend performance. The good word-of-mouth and the cinema craze among the audience in the post-COVID era have benefitted the film's performance. If all goes well, beating KGF's Rs 21.45 crore in a week would be a cakewalk for Pushpa.

