Amazon Prime Video’s first Tamil anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai has been leaked by Tamilrockers for free HD download. The film has received a good response from both the audience and the critics. However, it has become the latest target of piracy and has been leaked online for free HD downloading on piracy sites Tamilrockers, Telegram among others. Also Read - Amazon Prime's Festive Releases: Coolie No. 1 Gets Christmas; Durgavati, And Soorarai Pottru Also on The List

Putham Pudhu Kaalai is an anthology of four stories set in the pandemic time. It brings together some of the most prolific filmmakers of the South cinema to derive its content from the aspirations, struggles, and positivity that people carry to sail through these tough times. Featuring an elaborate cast, Putham Pudhu Kaalai is the combination of individual films titled Avarum Naanum (directed by Gautam Menon), Coffee, Anyone? (directed by Suhasini Mani Ratnam), Reunion (directed by Rajiv Menon), and Miracle (directed by Karthik Subbaraj). Also Read - ABCD of OTT Business: How Digital Platforms Benefit From Free Release of Films Like Dil Bechara - Director Ashish Shukla Answer All

This is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dark, Rasbhari, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok, Aarya, Penguin, Gulabo Sitabo, Chintu Ka Birthday, Choked, Ratkanchal, Ghoomketu, Betaal, Illegal, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, The Lion King, Frozen 2 among others became the target of the piracy sites. Also Read - Mirzapur 2: Makers to Unveil The Date of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Starrer Crime Thriller at THIS Time

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.