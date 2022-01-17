Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa: Following the success of the Tamil anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai, the second installment, Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa…, was released on Amazon Prime Video on January 14, 2022. Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa tells the stories of five different people. During difficult times, the series focuses on finding a glimmer of hope. There were also stories about the COVID-19 pandemic that many people could connect to. Teejay Arunasalam, Joju George, Dilip Subramanyam, Lijomol Jose, Aiswarya Lekshmi Arjun Das, and Nadiya, Sanath, appear in the series. It had five sections, with the following names and directors:Also Read - Thieves Loot Amazon, FedEx Cargo Trains In US, 160 Per Cent Rise In Theft Cases In Los Angeles

‘Muga Kavasa Mutham’ by Balaji Mohan ‘Loners’ by Halitha Shameem ‘Mouname Paarvaya’ by Madhumita ‘The Mask’ by Surya Krishna ‘Nizhal Tharum Indhum’ by Richard Antony

The directors of Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa were really thrilled to show the stories to the audience because they are so applicable to everyone's own experience during the lockdown. Instead of focusing on the negative aspects of the lockdown, the tale portrayed it as a pleasant experience. The directors discussed their inspiration for the stories and the obstacles of filming them, expressed their thanks for being a part of such a masterpiece, which has been acclaimed as one of the best anthologies of recent times.

What do the makers have to say?

Director Balaji Mohan who has directed 'Mugakavasa Mutham' in Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadha… shares that everybody was affected in different ways during the lockdown. Stating that it was hard to ignore people's difficulties and create something, the director said that at the same time, one cannot keep thinking only about difficulties and make one's life miserable. Artistic intelligence is something that smells the need of a story to reach its audience where they can find themselves. The duty to find a ray of hope even in difficult times was upon them, Balaji said and added that the aim of an artistic creation must be to share it with the people."I realised that this was the social responsibility of artists. I thank Amazon Prime Video for having given me an opportunity to do this. Audiences who watch this film will be able to relate to it and that I think will pave the way for this film's success," Balaji said.

It is the creators’ utmost desire to create a story for the audience in spite of all the challenges they face while shooting. Director Halitha Shameem who directed ‘Loners‘ in Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadha said that the fact that she had narrated a story that was really close to the audience had given her immense happiness. Unlike what had happened during the first lockdown, the director said “Narrating the difficulties faced by the people during the second lockdown was easy. “When we began filming, the lockdown had come to an end. We recreated the lockdown and shot the film. In other words, we recreated the lockdown,” she said. The director informed that during Corona, people had gotten used to mobile phones and video calls. Picturising this was pleasantly challenging, she said.

Director Madhumitha who directed ‘Mouname Paarvayaai’ in Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadha said that people experienced a lot of difficulties with regard to communication during Covid. There were restrictions to staying in touch with family members, who were within one’s home and contacting friends and guests who were outside. There were several difficulties when it came to staying in touch over the last two years. All these formed the basis for ‘Mouname Paarvayaai’. I consider it an honour to have worked with my fellow directors on Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa…

Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa… intended to enthrall audiences with an uplifting narrative that celebrates the spirit of resilience and tenacity in the face of adversity, following the success of the first edition. This Pongal, the five-part anthology was launched on Amazon Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories globally on 14 January.

