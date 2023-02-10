Home

Entertainment

Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai: Ranbir Kapoor Redefines Romance in Groovy Song From Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – Watch

Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai: Ranbir Kapoor Redefines Romance in Groovy Song From Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – Watch

Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai: Ranbir Kapoor is redefining romance on Teddy Day in groovy song from 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. - Watch

Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai: Ranbir Kapoor Redefines Romance in Groovy Song From Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar - Watch

Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the new flavour of the season this Valentine’s week. The scorching hot chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha in the Luv Ranjan directorial is being hailed in the romantic track Tere Pyaar Mein. The on-screen couple’s steamy kisses and Shraddha’s sizzling bikini shots in the exotic locations are a sight-t0-behold. Now, a new peppy track Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai from TJMM is breaking the internet. Ranbir’s charming persona in the foot-tapping number makes it a must addition to your playlist. The actor redefines romance in the song released on Teddy Day. The music score is composed by Pritam while Arijit Singh has sung the song. Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics.

CHECK OUT RANBIR KAPOOR’S PEPPY NUMBER SHARED BY SHRADDHA KAPOOR:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

You may like to read

RANBIR KAPOOR GROOVES TO PYAAR HOTA KAYI BAAR HAI

Shraddha took to her Instagram handle and shared the energetic dance video as she captioned her post as, “Iss Valentine Aansu mat bahao, Move on 🤩#PyaarHotaKayiBaarHai, song out now! Link in bio.” This is the first time Shraddha has been paired opposite Ranbir in the rom-com and their sexy chemistry is being hailed by fans. Ranbir’s killer dance movies and Arjit Singh’ voice are once again set to recreate magic with Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai. Netizens praised the actor for his dance and the overall song presentation.

TJMM also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in crucial roles and is all set to hit the screens on March 8, 2023.

For more updates on Ranbir Kapoor and TJMM, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.