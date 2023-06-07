Home

Entertainment

Pyaar Ka Punchnama Actress Sonnalli Seygall Marries Boyfriend Ashesh L Sajnani, See Pics From Anand Karaj Ceremony

Pyaar Ka Punchnama Actress Sonnalli Seygall Marries Boyfriend Ashesh L Sajnani, See Pics From Anand Karaj Ceremony

Pyaar Ka Punchnama Actress Sonnalli Seygall's Dreamy Wedding Pics. The Actress Marries Boyfriend Ashesh L Sajnani, See Pics From Anand Karaj Ceremony.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama Actress Sonnalli Seygall Marries Boyfriend Ashesh L Sajnani, See Pics From Anand Karaj Ceremony

Actress Sonnalli Seygall, known for her roles in movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Jai Mummy Di, recently got married to her long-time boyfriend, Ashesh L Sajnani. The couple exchanged wedding vows in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Mumbai, surrounded by their loved ones. The wedding was attended by several notable personalities from the film industry, including director Luv Ranjan and Sonnalli’s co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh. Sonnalli Seygall looked radiant as she arrived at the wedding venue, adorned in a stunning pink saree. She made her entrance under a beautiful ‘phoolon ki chadar,’ accompanied by her pet dog and close family members. The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony took place at a Gurudwara, where they solemnized their union in an Anand Karaj ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonnalli Seygall (@sonnalliseygall)



Ashesh L Sajnani, an entrepreneur known for his chain of restaurants, looked dashing in traditional attire as he tied the knot with Sonnalli. The couple’s wedding was a celebration of love and togetherness, as they embarked on a new chapter in their lives.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



The presence of Shama Sikander, Raai Laxmi, Chahatt Khanna, and other prominent guests added to the joyous atmosphere of the wedding. Luv Ranjan, a close friend of the couple, had the honor of carrying the Phoolon Ki Chadar over Sonnalli’s head during her grand entrance.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES