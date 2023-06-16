Home

Sonnalli Seygall Shares Pictures From Her ‘Pehli Rasoi’

After dating for five years, Sonnalli Seygall, and Ashesh L Sajnani made the decision to get married in a low-key ceremony. They tied the knot on June 7.

Sonnalli Seygall got married earlier this month. (Credits: Instagram/sonnalliseygall)

Actress Sonnalli Seygall walked down the aisle a few days back. She tied the knot with the love of her life, Ashesh L Sajnani, on June 7 in Mumbai. Reportedly, the couple dated for five years before they made the decision to get married in a low-key ceremony.The photos from the wedding screamed love from miles away. A week after the wedding, Sonnalli Seygall has now shared a glimpse of her first rasoi, and the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star looks absolutely beautiful in the picture.

Sonnalli Seygall shared what she cooked for her pehli rasoi (the first meal prepared by the bride) on her Instagram Stories. In the first picture, the actress can be seen inside a car, all decked up for the ritual. She wrote, “All ready to go n make my first halwa.” Sonnalli Seygall exuded sheer elegance in her floral-printed kurta with zari embroidery on the collar in a grey tone. Sonnalli accessorised it with her mangal sutra, a sleek bun hairstyle, chooda and a dewy makeup look.

In the next picture, Sonnalli shared a picture of the halwa which she prepared for her family. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Work in progress.” The last photo showed the delicious dessert well garnished with dry fruits. The dish looked absolutely mouthwatering.

Sonnalli Seygall’s Wedding

Sonnalli opted for a Manish Malhotra ensemble for her special day. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress went in for a pastel pink saree with a matching veil for her dream day. Ashesh wore an ivory-coloured bandhgala suit and complemented the bride perfectly.

Later, the actor also shared her wedding pictures on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, Sonnalli Seygall wrote, “Sabr and Shukr (patience and gratitude).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonnalli A Sajnani (@sonnalliseygall)

Sonnalli Seygall’s Wedding: Guest List

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani’s wedding event was graced by the presence of several celebrities, including her Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star Kartik Aaryan, Luv Ranjan, Sahil Salathia, Sunny Singh, Mandira Bedi, Shama Sikander, Ridhima Pandit, and Chahatt Khanna.

Ashesh is a hotelier by profession. He also owns some giant food chains including Opa Hospitality, The Bombay Food Truck, Le Cafe, and Via Bombay, among others.

