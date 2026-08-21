Pyaar Prema Kalyanam OTT release: When and where to watch Elan and Saanvee Meghana’s romantic drama online

Elan and Saanvee Meghana’s romantic drama has now made its digital debut, giving viewers a chance to catch the film from the comfort of their homes.

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Elan and Saanvee Meghana’s romantic drama gets OTT streaming details (PC: Twitter)

A new Tamil romantic family drama is now making its way into the digital space with a story built around love marriage and changing family dynamics. Pyaar Prema Kalyanam brings Elan and Saanvee Meghana together in the lead while taking a light-hearted look at relationships and expectations within a family. Directed by and starring Elan, the film also features several familiar faces in supporting roles. The film has made its digital debut without a theatrical release, offering viewers a breezy weekend watch from the comfort of their homes. Its mix of romance, comedy and family situations gives it an easy-going appeal for audiences who enjoy modern relationship stories.

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam OTT release date

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam has started streaming from August 21 2026. The film arrives on a Friday alongside several other Indian titles making their digital debut. Its OTT arrival also gives audiences beyond its original theatrical market a chance to discover the story. The film is streaming on Netflix. It is available in multiple South Indian languages which makes the movie accessible to viewers across different regional markets.

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What is Pyaar Prema Kalyanam about?

The film focuses on love marriage and the expectations that often come with it. Instead of treating relationships through an overly serious lens the story uses humour and family situations to explore the challenges faced by couples. The overall treatment is light and contemporary. The film looks at how personal choices can affect family relationships while keeping the entertainment factor at the centre.

Elan and Saanvee Meghana lead the cast

Elan and Saanvee Meghana headline Pyaar Prema Kalyanam. Elan takes on both acting and directing responsibilities with the project marking another step in his career beyond filmmaking. Saanvee Meghana plays the female lead and shares the central romantic track with Elan. Their characters form the heart of the story as the film explores their relationship alongside the expectations of their families.

More about Pyaar Prema Kalyanam

The film has a strong supporting lineup that adds energy to its family-oriented narrative. Veteran actress Radikaa Sarathkumar is part of the cast while Yogi Babu and M.S. Bhaskar bring their trademark comic presence to the story. Elango Kumaravel Senthil and Geetha Kailasam are also among the supporting actors.

If you are searching for a light romantic family entertainer this weekend Pyaar Prema Kalyanam could be worth adding to your watchlist. The combination of Elan and Saanvee Meghana in the lead along with a familiar supporting cast gives the film a contemporary yet accessible appeal.