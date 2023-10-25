Home

‘Pyar Bhare Moments’ From Parineeti-Raghav’s Haldi-Choora Video is Wedding Goals, Watch Couple’s Dance And Masti

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's unseen video from their pre-wedding festivities screams nothing but love - Watch heartwarming viral video!

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on September 24 in Udaipur earlier this year. The adorable duo’s pre-wedding festivities were nothing short of a dream. How do we know? A video of Parineeti-Raghav’s haldi choora ceremony went viral, and well… The unseen video featured traditional haldi choora rituals with lots of love and fun. The bride Parineeti looked like a vision in rani pink outfit, matha patti, and statement earrings for Haldi. She wore a beautiful, yellow-coloured suit set for her choora ceremony. The groom Raghav, on the other hand, kept it simple with an ivory kurta pyjama set and uber-cool sunglasses.

Their videography team FourFold Pictures shared the heartwarming video on their official social media handle and the caption read, “Meda Ishq Vi Toon Meda Yaar Vi Toon, Meda Deen Vi Toon Eeman Vi Toon. Parineeti Raghav // Haldi & Choora ceremony has pure love and full of emotions (sic).”

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s Haldo Choora Ceremony – WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FOURFOLD PICTURES (@fourfoldpictures)

Parineeti planted a sweet peck on Raghav’s cheek and the internet is swooning. Even the glimpses of family members tying kaleeras and applying haldi on the bride and groom will leave a smile on your face. The duo also stole a few seconds to live their RagNeeti moment. There’s love, dance, flower petals and festive cheer in Raghav and Parineeti’s video.

Parineeti-Raghav’s Haldi Choora video went viral in no time. Their fans dropped heart-eye emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Beautiful rendition, and matched with lovely visuals 👏🎶💓 (sic).” Another user wrote, “Trat to watch veryyyy beautiful ❤️❤️ (sic).”

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha exchanged their wedding vows at Leela Palace in Udaipur, earlier this year. The grand Indian wedding was attended by top dignitaries like Delhi and Punjab CM, Arvind Kejriwal, and Bhagwant Mann respectively. From the bride’s side, tennis player and Parineeti’s BFF Sania Mirza and designer Manish Malhotra attended the D-day.

