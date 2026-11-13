Pyre gets 200 additional shows after Ramayana release row, director Vinod Kapri thanks audience

After facing challenges over its theatrical screenings, Vinod Kapri's directorial has received a fresh boost, marking a new development in its run at cinemas.

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Vinod Kapri celebrates as Pyre returns with 200 additional shows (PC: IMDb)

Independent films often face a tough time finding space in theatres, especially when major releases arrive. Getting audiences to watch a smaller film can be challenging, even when it receives positive reviews. Vinod Kapri’s Pyre has been through a similar experience during its theatrical run. The film, which tells a story set in the mountains of Uttarakhand, recently faced a sharp reduction in its screenings. However, the situation has now taken a positive turn, with the director thanking viewers and cinema exhibitors for standing by his film.

Pyre gets 200 additional shows across India

Director Vinod Kapri has announced that Pyre is getting back its theatrical screenings, with more than 200 shows being added across India from Friday, November 13. The development comes after the film reportedly lost nearly 75 to 80 per cent of its shows following the release of Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Part 1. Kapri shared the update on social media on Thursday and thanked audiences for supporting the independent project.

In his post, the filmmaker wrote, “PYRE IS GETTING ITS SHOWS BACK! Over 200 shows of PYRE are being added from Friday, 13th November. A heartfelt thank you to our audiences for standing by this little independent film and making this possible. Your love, trust and support have brought us back to more screens.”

Kapri also acknowledged the support of cinema exhibitors and theatre chains. He specifically thanked PVR Cinemas and Cinepolis for helping the film reach more viewers. The director said their backing would give more people an opportunity to experience the story of Amma and Bubu, the central characters in the film.

See viral post of Vinod Kapri here

#PYRE IS GETTING ITS SHOWS BACK! ❤️ Over 200 shows of PYRE are being added from Friday , 13th November. A heartfelt thank you to our audiences for standing by this little independent film and making this possible. Your love, trust and support have brought us back to more screens. A big thank you to @IndiaCinepolis and @_PVRCinemas for supporting PYRE and giving more audiences an opportunity to experience Amma and Bubu’s story. This journey belongs to all of you. THANK YOU, INDIA! ❤️ — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) November 11, 2026

What happened after Ramayana’s release?

Pyre had opened in around 400 screens when it arrived in theatres. However, its screen count reportedly fell to fewer than 100 after the release of the big-budget film Ramayana last week. Kapri had earlier raised concerns about the reduction, claiming that several theatres removed his film despite it recording houseful shows.

The director appealed for fair opportunities for smaller films and questioned the way theatre screens were being allocated. His concerns also received support from the All India Cine Workers Association, which wrote to the Information and Broadcasting Minister seeking intervention in the matter.

What is Pyre about?

Set in the Kumaon region of the Himalayas, Pyre follows an elderly couple, Padam Singh and Tulsi, who continue living in their mountain village while waiting for their children. Their children have moved away in search of better opportunities, leaving the couple to deal with loneliness and the realities of ageing.

The film features Padam Singh Kapri, 80, and Heera Devi, 70, in the lead roles. Both are residents of Uttarakhand and had never acted in front of a camera before this project. Padam Singh, a retired Army serviceman, plays a character who shares his name, while Heera Devi portrays Tulsi.

According to the film’s release, the project was shot entirely in the mountains of Uttarakhand. It has also received 18 international awards, including 15 Best Film honours at festivals and events in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Canada, Spain, Boston, Stuttgart, London and Birmingham.