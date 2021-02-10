Zee TV’s hit show Qubool Hai 2.0‘s teaser is finally out and fans can’t keep calm. In the 57 seconds teaser, Surbhi Jyoti as Zoya Farooqui can be seen running out of the church in bridal white gown with a bag in her hand and she then collides with Asad Ahmed Khan (Karan Singh Grover) and then they get apart at the airport. The teaser shows glimpses of them falling in love and it will leave you excited for the upcoming web series. In the teaser, you can also hear the ‘Qubool Hai’ teaser playing in the background. Well, Surbhi and Karan are all set to hypnotise the audience with their acting prowess. Also Read - ZEE5's A Table For Two is Quirky, Catty And Superbly Entertaining, Watch Out For Season 2!

The second season of the show is going digital and it will be 10-episodes series on an online streaming platform, Zee5. Also Read - Exclusive | Kunal Kohli Speaks on Making ZEE5's Lahore Confidential - Another Spy Thriller After Fanaa

Watch the teaser here:

Fans are too excited after watching the teaser and have flooded Twitter with snapshots from it. They even trended the hashtag #KaranSinghGrover on the micro-blogging site.

Check Out The Reactions Here:

I’m not going to lie but it exceeded my expectations! It was BRILLIANT! QuboolHai2Point0 Teaser Out#SurbhiJyoti #KaranSinghGrover#QuboolHai2Point0 — Surbhi•Zoya•Sanam (@SThoughts13) February 10, 2021

They recreate so many moments Zoya running from her marriage,

AsYa first meet can’t wait to witness #AsYa magic again ❤️❤️ #KaranSinghGrover #SurbhiJyoti

They are back I can’t believe it ❤️❤️#QuboolHai2Point0 QuboolHai2Point0 Teaser Out — Dhanam (@dhanam_dhanu) February 10, 2021



The series also features Arif Zakaria and Mandira Bedi in important roles. Qubool Hai 2 is directed by Ankush Mohla and Glen Barretto. The much-awaited web series will premiere on Zee 5 on March 12, 2021.

