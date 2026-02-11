Qubool Hai fame actress Surbhi Jyoti hints at baby arrival, shares cute post with her husband, 'Our greatest...'

  • Home
Published: February 11, 2026 7:18 PM IST
Surbhi Jyoti shared a sweet post hinting at the arrival of a baby. The photo shows her and her husband’s feet with a tiny pair of shoes placed between them, and she captioned it, “Our greatest adventure begins.” Fans are excited and speculating about a pregnancy announcement.

Check out the heartwarming post

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

*This copy is getting updated*.

