Actor Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are a married couple now. For their D-Day, the couple opted for beautiful ivory outfits. While Gauahar wore a heavily embroidered sharara suit teamed up with heavy bridal jewellery and perfect bridal makeup, Zaid Darbar can be seen complimenting her with a matching sherwani. The couple tied the knot on Friday afternoon, December 25. Also Read - Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar's Wedding First Pictures Out: Couple Shines in Gold And Silver Outfits

Taking to Instagram, Gauahar shared the first official wedding pictures where the couple can be seen beaming with happiness. She captioned it, “QUBOOL HAI . @zaid_darbar utfit- @laamofficial . Thank you laam . thank you soooo much @sairashakira for customising my dream nikah outfit . Jewellery- @razwada.jewels Juttis- @juttiexpress Styled by – @devs213 @krutikasharmaa Photographer – @theweddingstory_official Decor concept and design – @devikanarainandcompany Production – @classicweddingconcepts Wedding planner – @copper_events Hairstylist – @ritikahairstylist #GaZa #GauaharKhan #GaZabKaHaiDin #ZaidDarbar #Wedding #Love #Nikah #family #togetherness. (sic)” Also Read - Bride-to-be Gauahar Khan Opts For Approx. Rs 42k Outfit For Her Mehendi Ceremony, Looks Radiant in The Beautiful Outfit

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)



The couple kicked-off their pre-wedding festivities with the Haldi ceremony, also known as Chiksa that was held on Monday. This was followed by the Mehendi ceremony on Thursday. For the Mehendi ceremony, she wore stunning yellow ethnic wear.

Earlier this month, she shared an animated video revealing their love story. The animated video shows how they connected over messages, and termed that it was not love at first sight but love at first beep. The video highlights their relationship, which blossomed during lockdown period. They started out as friends and went on grocery shopping, and fell in love while exchanging texts, and enjoyed dates. The summary of the video read: “What started as a lockdown ritual, turned into love at first beep. Quarantine drives and parking garages is what date night looked look like! No matter the distance, we’ve always found ourselves closer together. And when all words failed, he sealed the deal with a song. We can’t wait to spend our lives with love, laughter and most importantly good food.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)



Gauahar and Zaid recently announced their wedding date on social media and kept fans updated with photographs of their preparations.