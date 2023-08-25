Selena Gomez' Much-Awaited Comeback Song 'Single Soon' Will Make You Groove

Home

‘Queen Is Back’: Fans Go Gaga Over Selena Gomez’ Comeback With Much-Awaited Song Single Soon

The 31-year-old actress dropped a short video of her infectious track Single Soon on Instagram. The electrifying peppy dance number celebrates the carefree, beautiful feeling of being single, and fans are loving it.

Selena Gomez was recently seen in the third season of Only Murders in the Building. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Selena Gomez has finally dropped a short video of her newly launched song, Single Soon for fans to boost their anticipation. With an electrifying peppy dance number, the singer shared a fun glimpse at how she views dating now. The teaser celebrates the carefree, beautiful feeling of being single, and fans are loving it. The video shows Selena ending things and leaving a message for her boyfriend on a sticky note saying that she is breaking up with him. The whole clip recreates the iconic Sex and the City breakup moment that the singer teased before the video’s release. Selena Gomez recently starred alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in the third season of Only Murders in the Building. The latest edition also featured Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd.

Single Soon: Selena Gomez Celebrates Singlehood

The 31-year-old actress dropped a short video of her infectious track Single Soon on Instagram. The video saw Selena getting dressed up. She oozes oomph in a minidress accompanied by a furry purple jacket. The singer chooses some glittery shoes for the night and steps out of her home to party with her girls and ‘do whatever’ she wants.

Other shots from the video show Selena Gomez celebrating singlehood in a club, partying and enjoying drinks with her friends. She captioned the video, “Single Soon is out everywhere!”.

Here’s How Fans Reacted To The Video

Soon after Selena Gomez dropped the short video of her much-awaited song, Single Soon, fans could not hold back their emotions and chimed in the comment section. Praising the singer, a fan wrote, “Coming back to save the music industry.” Another fan jokingly said, “10 likes and I’m breaking up with my boyfriend because Selena Gomez said so!!” “SEL!!! You did not disappoint! Not my happily married self-singing this as loud as I can!!,” an individual comment read. An account remarked, “The queen is back.” “SOOOOOOOOOOO GOOD! WE’LL BE SINGLE SOON,” another individual noted.

For the unversed, Selena Gomez has last publicly dated Justin Bieber in 2018. After their breakup, Selena has been single for years and has even poked fun at her single status on TikTok.

