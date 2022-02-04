After a long wait, the trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in titular roles, is finally here. The trailer shows the rise of Gangubai from a sex worker to the undisputed queen of Kamathipura. Announcing the trailer, Alia Bhatt wrote, “GANGUBAI ZINDABAD Trailer out now. #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th Feb.”Also Read - Alia Bhatt is The Definition of Grace And Beauty in Rs 36K Ivory Organza Saree

Alia looks every bit fierce and fiery in the trailer as she delivers powerful speeches during election rallies in Kamathipura. The trailer is also full of surprises as it shows actor Vijay Raaz playing the role of a trans sex worker who locks horns with Alia. Jim Sarbh is also seen in the trailer playing a titular role. Devgn, whose first look was released yesterday, also pops up in the trailer but leaves an impression.

You can watch the trailer below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Based on S. Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, Sanjay Leela Bhansali seems to have taken Gangubai Kathiawadi to the next level with his vision and the grand scale of the film. Produced by SLB’s Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited, Gangubai Kathiawadi will release in theatres on 25 February, 2022.

What are your thoughts on the trailer? Sound off in the comments below.