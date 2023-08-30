Home

Entertainment

‘Queen Of Kindness’: Adele Schools Security Officials For Bothering Fan

‘Queen Of Kindness’: Adele Schools Security Officials For Bothering Fan

A video has taken the internet by storm showcasing Adele halting her performance midway during her concert and confronting the security for troubling a young fan for standing up.

The incident happened at a Las Vegas show at Caesars Palace. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Music concerts are quite fun for many to attend, but at times it might be troublesome for a few. In a similar instance, a video is doing rounds on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), where a fan was continuously hassled by the security for standing. Addressing the issue, singer Adele took a stand for the fan halting her chartbuster performance midway during her concert and confronted the security. This incident happened at her Las Vegas show at Caesars Palace on a Saturday night. Multiple videos of the incident have surfaced online hailing Adele’s gesture.

Trending Now

Adele Halts Her Show And Schools Security

The video has taken the internet by storm showcasing Adele singing ‘Water Under the Bridge’ at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Spotting a young fan, who had been persistently troubled by security for standing up, Adele halted her song, took the mic and called out, “What is going on there with that young fan who’s been bothered so much, since I came on, for standing up? What’s going on with him? Yes, you, with your hand up, yes you! Put your hand up. You, yes, you with the stick in your hand. Yes, him.”

You may like to read

Adele Takes A Stand For Her Fan

The ace singer goes on to say to the security personnel, “What are you doing? Why are you all bothering him? Can you leave him alone, please?” After schooling the security personnel, Adele reassured fans that they wouldn’t bother him anymore and he could enjoy the show. She once again reiterated her command to the security and said, “Leave him alone.”

Following this, Adele addressed the rest of the audience and apologised, saying, “Sorry, guys. He’s been bothered the whole time by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun, and all of you are here to have fun.”

She then instructed her band to restart the track, and once again, the infectious notes of the foot-tapping song “Water Under the Bridge” took over the venue.

Watch the video here:

Adele stops performing at her Vegas residency to defend fan from a security guard. pic.twitter.com/LfRlVEUAfk — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 27, 2023

Here’s How Fans Reacted To Adele’s Gestures

Soon after the video was uploaded on social media, the internet lauded Adele for taking a stand for her fan and called her the ‘Queen of kindness’’.

A user wrote, “This break was totally necessary. People need to behave.”

This break was totally necesary. People needs to behave — ensame (@motrilensa) August 27, 2023

“Adele’s incredible talent shines not only on stage but also in her actions off stage,” another individual praised.

Adele's incredible talent shines not only on stage but also in her actions off stage. Her decision to stand up for a fan shows the depth of her kindness and genuine connection with her audience. True class and compassion! — Voxel Studs (@voxelstuds) August 27, 2023

An X user commented, “That’s a good one. At least it goes a long way to show the value she places on her fans.”

That's a good one. At least it goes a long way to show value she places on her fans — Favour77.bnb 💚🌙 (@favour02184722) August 27, 2023

“Queen of Kindness,” an account remarked.

Queen of Kindness — 👑 SLS | stream PICTURE 💗 (@soneslovesoshi) August 27, 2023

Another X user chimed in and said, “What more love should someone show to you than this? It could have been the best day of my life.”

What more love should someone show to you than this? It could have been the best day of my life😍😍 — Ndwangs (@ndwangsutd) August 27, 2023

What are your thoughts on this?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES