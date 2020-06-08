Bollywood’s stunning and fit diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra has turned 45 today. To make this day special, her dearest hubby Raj Kundra has birthday made a romantic post for his ‘darling wife’ with a video. He thanks the Dhadkan actor for transforming his life and how by seeing her smile he forgets everything. Raj also mentioned that Shilpa is not just the mother of his children but also the queen of his life. He calls him girlfriend with cute hashtags. The caption reads as, “To my Darling Wife, You are that woman who transformed my imperfections into perfections, with your love. Just seeing you smile lights up the darkest of days and makes it all worth it. You are not just the mother of my children, but the Queen of my life and heart. I Love you Beyond words. Happy Birthday my jaan @theshilpashetty Your Hubby 😇🥰🤗 #happybirthday #wife #girlfriend”. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Lauds Sonu Sood: “The Example You've Set Speaks Volumes of The Kind of Person You Are”

The video shared by him has beautiful moments of Raj and Shilpa. It starts with ‘to my angel’. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Create Modern-Day Mahabharat at Home, Watch Viral Video

Watch it here:

Born to Surendra and Sunanda on June 8, 1975, Shilpa is a successful actor of the Bollywood industry. Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty also has a special message for her darling."Verified Sisters are like branches on a tree, they grow in different directions , yet their roots remain as one. They help you find important things uve lost like ur smiles , ur hopes and ur courage .. Thankyou for always helping me find mine when things get tough❤️ Ur my anchor, my heart , my soul .. n I love u so so much .. Thankyou Munki for always having my back .. n know this ..there would be no meaning to my life without you in it!! Happy birthday my Darlin ❤️❤️❤️ #sistersquad #sisterlove #loveforever #birthdaygirl #birthdaywishes #hugs #instapic #instadaily #instavideo ❤️🎂🥂🎀😘🤗", wrote Shamita.

Shamita also shared a birthday video. Have a look:

Happy Birthday, Shilpa Shetty!