R Balki Reacts to Reports of Brahmastra's Box Office Success: R Balki, who is all geared up for his upcoming movie Chup: Revenge of the Artist, recently broke silence on 'Bollywood is Over' theory. The filmmaker known for unconventional films like Cheeni Kum, Paa, Shamitabh and Padman was quizzed regarding the fate of Bollywood. Amid boycott calls for recent Bollywood releases followed by their box office failures there has been immense debate on the movie-going culture. It is also being perceived by a certain section whether the cancel culture, social media trolling and emergence of OTT is affecting theatres and multiplexes. However, Balki feels that Bollywood will soon make its comeback and the current debacle of big-banner movies is just a phase.

BRAHMASTRA SUCCESS VS BOLLYWOOD IS OVER THEORY – R BALKI SPEAKS

Amid the box office success of Brahmastra, as the film has minted over Rs 225 Crore, a section of netizens disagree. Its is being claimed by those supporting the boycott trend that Brahmastra's trade figures are inflated. The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri and Kangana Ranaut were among the ones who called Bollywood fake. The news about PVR and INOX shared dropping due to Brahmastra negative reviews were later rubbished by the exhibitors and movie business analysts. Balki, in an interaction with The Indian Express said, "It (the idea that Bollywood is over) is rubbish! It is a lovely theory to have, few flops flopped, and people love to write, fill columns and feed." The filmmaker stated that he is certain when Bollywood films will succeed people will again praise about 'The rise and rise of Bollywood'." He told that this is just a phase which won't last longer. According to the Chup director "As you are already seeing, people are storming the theatres (for Brahmastra). So, it will change. This is just another show."

Balki's next Chup: Revenge of the Artist, stars Dalquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal characters. The film is slated to release on September 23, 2022.

