All About R Madhavan: FTII President’s Education, Career And Humanitarian Work – Check Details

FTII President R Madhavan: R Madhavan has once again achieved a remarkable feat in his career with his new role as the President of FTII (Film And Television Institute of India). Union Minister of Information And Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur congratulated the actor. His directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, recently won the National Award for Best Feature Film. The film was based on the life of Indian aerospace scientist Nambi Narayanan. Madhavan has replaced filmmaker Shekhar Kapur as the FTII president. A glimpse at the Rocketry actor’s family background, educational qualifications, NCC (National Cadet Corps) training, teaching, movie and television career.

R MADHAVAN FAMILY BACKGROUND:

R Madhavan, also known as Ranganathan Madhavan, was born in a Tamil Brahmin family based in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. Madhavan’s father Ranganathan Iyengar was a management executive in Tata Steel, while his mother Saroja worked in Bank of India.

ROCKETRY WON THE BEST FEATURE FILM AT 69TH NATIONAL FILM AWARDS:

R MADHAVAN EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS:

Madhavan did his schooling from DBMS (Dakshin Bharat Mahila Samaj) English School Jamshedpur. He later graduated with a BSc in Electronics from Rajaram College, Kolhapur, Maharashtra. In 1988, Madhavan also gained a scholarship to represent India as a cultural ambassador from his college. He spent an year in Stettler, Alberta, Canada, as part of an exchange program with Rotary International.

Madhavan was recognized as amongst the leading NCC cadets in Maharashtra at the age of 22. He traveled to England with seven other NCC cadets where they were trained with the British Army, the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force. Although at one point he had considered joining the armed forces, but he missed the age cut-off by six months and was subsequently unable to join the program. Madhavan later taught public speaking and personality development skills in Kolhapur. After that he pursued a post-graduation in public speaking at Kishinchand Chellaram College in Mumbai. He won the Indian Championship for Public Speaking and subsequently represented India at the Young Businessmen Conference in Tokyo, Japan in 1992.

R MADHAVAN TELEVISION CAREER:

Madhavan was spotted by a television executive at Lokhandwala in Mumbai and was recruited to feature in Hindi television serials. He acted in TV shows like Yule Love Stories, Banegi Apni Baat, Ghar Jamai, Saaya, Aarohan (Ascent) and Sea Hawks.

R MADHAVAN ATTENDED THE BASTILLE DAY EVENT IN JULY 2023:

R MADHAVAN MOVIE CAREER:

Madhavan played a small role in Sudhir Mishra’s Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin (1996) which marked his Hindi film debut. He later acted in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil romantic drama, Alaipayuthey which was his breakthrough role. The actor tasted further success with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Minnale. His other prominent works include Kamal Haasan starrer satirical Anbe Sivan, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Rang De Basanti, 13 B, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Rocketry.

R MADHAVAN HUMANITARIAN WORK:

Madhavan, being a vegetarian, himself promotes vegetarianism and has been an active member of PETA (People for The Ethical Treatment of Animals). He was voted the “cutest male vegetarian” by an online poll conducted by the PETA in 2006. The Rocketry actor was named PETA India’s 2012 “Person Of The Year”, while his son won PETA India’s “Compassionate Kid award” in December 2014. Madhavan worked alongside other Indian actors in coordinating the relief efforts during the 2015 floods in South India. He was signed by Lepra India in 2016 to work as a goodwill ambassador in helping promote action against leprosy.

