IPL 2020: India skipper MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Dhoni received online rape threats just after the poor performance of the CSK skipper in the ongoing IPL. However, Gujarat Police has detained the 16-year-old student who allegedly issued threats to Dhoni’s minor daughter Ziva. The teenager has accepted to the offense. Kutch (West) superintendent of police Saurabh Singh said, “The class 12 student was detained for questioning in connection with a disgusting threat message that was posted on the Instagram account of Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni a few days back”. Reacting to his arrest, Bollywood actor R. Madhavan and Punjabi actor Himanshi Khurana hailed the detainment of the 16-year-old boy. Also Read - IPL 2020: 'MS Dhoni Does Not Deserve Such Treatment' - Shahid Afridi Reacts on CSK Skipper's Daughter Receiving Rape Threats

The teenager issued the threat after Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings lost a match to Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match last week. “Teenager Detained For Issuing Threats Against MS Dhoni’s Daughter: Police Great job. Time to clamp down and put the fear of law and god on these faceless monsters who think they can do and say what they want on the internet. Even if they are teens,” Madhavan tweeted. Also Read - IPL 2020: 16-Year-Old Detained in Gujarat For Issuing Threats to MS Dhoni's Minor Daughter



The Punjabi actor took to Twitter and wrote, “Indeed… May b these kind of “juveniles” will now get some AKKAL… and eventually stop harassing or trolling.”

Indeed… May b these kind of “juveniles” will now get some AKKAL… and eventually stop harassing or trolling pic.twitter.com/2FXAZbm0LW — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) October 12, 2020

On the work front, Madhavan was recently seen in the OTT-released thriller Nishabdham, co-starring Anushka Shetty and Hollywood star Michael Madsen. He will next be seen in Maara, the official Tamil remake of the celebrated Malayalam film of 2015, Charlie.

Maara is scheduled to release on December 17. The actor is also a part of the web show, 7th Sense.