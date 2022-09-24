R Madhavan spearheads a new thriller titled Dhokha: Round D Corner. The film, directed by Kookie Gulati, also features Aparshakti Khurana, Khushalii Kumar and Darshan Kumaar in important roles. The exciting part of this story is its unpredictability. In a conversation with india.com and Zee Media, the ‘Dhokha’ team talks about how it challenges the viewers and asks them to invest their brains into the story.Also Read - Madhur Bhandarkar Speaks on His 'Brand of Cinema' And Why He Made a 'Desi' Babli Bouncer With Tammannaah Bhatia - Watch Interview

While Madhavan plays Yathaarth Sinha, Khushalii plays the role of his wife, Sanchi Sinha. Aparshakti, quite opposite of his image, plays the role of a terrorist named Gul while Darshan plays a cop. As they talk about the film in our interesting chat, Darshan explains how the audience will be left gobsmacked everytime things will take a u-turn, ruining their predicted twist. For Madhavan, it’s yet another film where he got to explore a new side of his acting skills. Ask him why he doesn’t go on to impress his fans with his lover boy image from the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein days, he jokes ‘do I even look like a lover boy today?’ Also Read - The Kashmir Files Star Darshan Kumar Speaks on Film Missing Oscars 2023 Nominations - Watch Exclusive Interview

Watch this fun conversation to know the team of this interesting suspense thriller. Dhokha: Round D Corner is running in theatres near you.