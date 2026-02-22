Home

R Madhavan opens up about how 26/11 scene deeply affected Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal on Dhurandhar sets, ‘Wo jo scene…’

R Madhavan shares how filming the intense 26/11 sequence in Dhurandhar left the cast emotionally shaken and reveals behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot.

Filming Dhurandhar was a very emotional experience for R Madhavan and the cast. He revealed that one scene inspired by the 26/11 Mumbai attacks was so powerful that it made all the actors cry. The scene left a deep impact on everyone and showed how strong and moving the story of the film really is.

What happened during the 26/11 scene?

Madhavan shared that in this intense scene, Arjun Rampal, Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna portrayed as Major Iqbal, Rehman Dakait and Hamza Ali Mazari, Pakistani characters celebrating the 26/11 attack in Mumbai.

The actors were visibly emotional while performing, and after the take, they all broke down. Madhavan recalled, “Wo jo scene khatam hone ke baad roye hain na sab, toot ke roye hain.” He also said that the experience made him realize the power of good content. A well-written scene can move not only the audience but also the actors themselves.

Watch the viral video of R Madhavan talking about 26/11 here

Mumbai blast scene of 26/11 was so terrifying to even shoot that while shooting the scene in the movie DURANDHAR Akshay Khanna and Arjun Rampal had tears in their eyes Every Indian feels the pain – R Madhavan pic.twitter.com/eX4A7L3hlE — Sheetal Chopra (@SheetalPronamo) February 21, 2026

What is Dhurandhar about?

Dhurandhar is an espionage thriller inspired by the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. It stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor. The film explores complex narratives and intense emotions, showing the human impact of the attacks through a gripping story.

The movie had a successful theatrical run with a total box office collection of Rs. 1354.84 crore. Week 1 collections were Rs. 224.25 crore followed by Rs. 70.15 crore in Week 2, Rs. 23.35 crore in Week 3 and Rs. 6.6 crore in Week 4. After its theatrical release the film was made available to stream on Netflix.

What lies ahead for Dhurandhar?

The next chapter Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release in theatres on March 19 2026. With its intense storyline and strong ensemble cast the sequel is expected to continue the emotional journey. The film is set to have a tight clash with Kannada superstar Yash’s Toxic, helmed by Geetu Mohandas.

