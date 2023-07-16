Home

Entertainment

R Madhavan Pens Heartfelt Note as he Shares Selfie With PM Narendra Modi And French President Emmanuel Macron

R Madhavan Pens Heartfelt Note as he Shares Selfie With PM Narendra Modi And French President Emmanuel Macron

R Madhavan recently penned a heartfelt note as he shared selfie with PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

R Madhavan Pens Heartfelt Note as he Shares Selfie With PM Narendra Modi And French President Emmanuel Macron

R Madhavan Shares Selfie With PM Modi, President Emmanuel Macron: R Madhavan recently shared his selfie picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. The French President had hosted a banquet dinner in honour of PM Modi at the Louvre Museum in France on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Madhavan was also one of the attendees of the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris. The Rocketry: The Nambi Effect actor also penned a heartfelt note appreciating the efforts of both Indian and French governments. In one of the pictures, Madhavan also posed with Grammy winner, musician Ricky Kej as they smiled.

Trending Now

CHECK OUT R MADHAVAN’S VIRAL POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

You may like to read

R MADHAVAN PENS AN EMOTIONAL NOTE ON BASTILLE DAY CELEBRATION

The actor captioned his post as, “The passion and dedication to do good for the Indo French relationship, as well as for the people of both countries was palpable and intense during the Bastille day celebration in Paris on the 14th of July 2023. I was in complete awe at the dinner hosted by the President Emmanuel Macron in honor of our Honorable, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Louvre, of both these world leaders, as they passionately described their vision for the future of these two great friendly nations. The positivity and mutual respect in the air was like a loving embrace. I sincerely pray that their vison and dreams bear fruit for all of us at the desired and appropriate time.”

R MADHAVAN HAILS CHANDRAYAAN 3 LAUNCH

Madhavan, further added, “President Macron eagerly took a selfie for us while our Honorable Prime Minister very graciously and sweetly stood up to be part of it.. a moment that will be forever etched in my mind for both the uniqueness and impact of that picture. Thank you President Macron and Modi Ji for the incredible lesson on grace and humility. May France and India forever prosper together. Also 14th July 2023 also marked yet another fantastic and successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 with the unfailing Vikas engine built with the help of SEP France by Shri Nambi Narayanan. Praying also for the succes of their important and incredible mission. @narendramodi @emmanuelmacron #bastilleday2023 #rocketrythenambieffect.”

Madhavan will next be seen in G D Naidu biopic, the inventor who was also known as the Edison of India.

For more updates on R Madhavan, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES