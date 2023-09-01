R Madhavan Reacts After Being Nominated as New FTII President by Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Home

R Madhavan recently reacted after being nominated as new FTII President by Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

R Madhavan Nominated as New FTII President: R Madhavan has one more feather to his cap as he has been nominated as the new FTII (Film and Television Institute of India) President. The actor has already been basking high on the National Award win for his directorial Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Madhavan, who himself is an engineer played the role of Indian aerospace scientist Nambi Narayanan. The film was both commercially and critically acclaimed. The Rocketry acor-director willbe replacing filmmaker Shekhar Kapur as the FTII president. Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur confirmed the same on his Twitter handle while congratulating Madhavan.

R MADHAVAN RESPONDS TO INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING MISNISTER ANURAG THAKUR’S TWEET:

Thank you so very much for the honor and kind wishes @ianuragthakur Ji. I will do my very best to live up to all the expectations. 🙏🙏 https://t.co/OHCKDS9cqt — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 1, 2023

Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as President of @FTIIOfficial and Chairman of the governing council. I’m sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, & take it to a higher level. My best… — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 1, 2023



Anurag Thakur tweeted, “Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as President of @FTIIOfficial and Chairman of the governing council. I’m sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, & take it to a higher level. My best wishes to you.” Madhavan responded to the Union Minister and wrote, “Thank you so very much for the honor and kind wishes @ianuragthakur Ji. I will do my very best to live up to all the expectations. 🙏🙏.”

