R Madhavan Reacts to Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Failure: R Madhavan has finally broken silence on the box office failure of his 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan. Madhavan, who is riding high on the humungous success of Rocketry – The Nambi Effect spoke about LSC's box office debacle and the Bollywood Vs South debate. Maddy was promoting his upcoming thriller Dhokha – Round D Corner in Mumbai on Wednesday when he gave his views on the ongoing hoopla. The Dhokha… actor pointed out that if filmmakers or artists knew about the box office fate of a film then everyone would be making hit films. He told that the intent and hard work behind Laal Singh Chaddha was as intense like any other film. Madhavan stated that, "So, all the big films that have been released… the intent was to make a good film and make it work."

Madhavan Feels Audience’s Preferences Have Changed

The actor also reacted to the Bollywood Vs South debate as he said that only handful of South films have performed well at the Hindi belt. Madhavan mentioned six films, namely – Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion, RRR, Pushpa: The Rise, KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2. According to him if only six films work, it can't be called a pattern. He opined, "If good films come, they'll work." Madhavan also stated that movie making needs to be more progressive since post Covid, audience's likings and preferences have changed.

Madhavan's upcoming thriller Dhokha – Round D Corner is directed by Kookie Gulati and stars Darshan Kumaar, Aparshakti Khurana and Khushalii Kumar in pivotal roles.

